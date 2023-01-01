Bilawal announces to take legal action against Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a series of tweets on Saturday, Chairman PPP & Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that “We [PPP] are exploring legal response to Imran’s latest defamatory & dangerous accusations. In the past, he threatened my father that he was ‘in the crosshairs of his gun’.”

He further said that After terrorist outfits called myself & my party out by name in direct threats, Imran has now made false accusations against my father former president AZ. These statements increase threats to my father, my family and my part. We take them seriously given our history.

Billawal bhutto stated that We are exploring legal response to Imran latest defamatory & dangerous accusations. In the past he threatened my father that he was ‘in the crosshairs of his gun’. His & his associates history as both sympathizers & facilitators of terrorists are well documented. he added.

PPP chairman further said that When in power he released terrorists & arrested democrats, he handed over Pakhtunkhwa to terrorist organization, his party funds terrorist groups to this day. All of this will be taken into account if any attack were to take place against myself, my father, or my party.

Bilwal bhutto said that Imran must realize every time his wife has a dream he cannot just come on tv & make accusations about people. Her dreams won’t stand up in court.

His latest accusation that my family has any association to a terrorist organization or that we would employ them to cause him harm not only defies logic but exposes us all to an increased threat. he added

PPP will challenge him. We cannot let populist fiction dominate our discourse, poison our politics & damage our democracy. We will not tolerate being victims of terrorist & put up with propaganda from their political frontmen.

Shazia Marr says Imran gone ‘insane’, allegation against Zardari not even worth answering: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, while condemning allegation of PTI chief Imran Khan against former president Asif Ali Zardari, said that “Imran Ahmed Niazi has gone insane as his allegation and statements are not even worth answering”.

She stated this while talking to media persons after inaugurating ?enazir Nashonuma Center’, here, on Saturday. The minister said that Zardari had never uttered a single word against his opponents, adding that “Imran Ahmed Niazi is a narcissist”. She blamed that “Imran Niazi is trying to spread anarchy in the country”. The minister said that the institutions had announced they would remain apolitical.

Shazia Marri said the federal government did not ignore any province.

“We are contacting every provincial government,” the minister said, adding that the Sindh government was cooperating with them. “The Sindh government also cooperated when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Rs25,000 each under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for deserving families,” she recalled.

She said that under the BISP programme 1.5 million beneficiaries would be targeted. The federal minister said that pregnant women, lactating females, and females, whose children were aged 6 to 23 months would be covered under this initiative.