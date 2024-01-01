FBR chief praises Customs Dept for increasing tax revenue

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana here Friday highly praised Pakistan Customs Khyber Pakthunkhwa for increasing tax revenue besides countering illegal trade and contraband goods.

Addressing as a chief-guest in a function organized by Pakistan Customs Peshawar in connection with International Customs Day, Chairman FBR said the theme of this year of the International Customs Day was “”customs engaging traditional and new partners with purpose”.

Malik Amjad Tiwana said that international day of customs was a testament to the essential role customs plays in fostering global trade, ensuring financial security and upholding legitimate economic trade in the world. This year’s theme highlighted the important role of partnership within the customs community, emphasizing collaborative efforts for progress of international trade and ensuring enhanced cooperation in the global customs arena.

Malik Amjad said that technological advancement has created extra challenges such as menace of money laundering and great responsibilities rest on Pakistan Customs officials to utilize technology effectively for countering all kinds of smuggling and illicit trade besides promoting better service delivery and increasing tax revenue for Govt kitty. He thanked Pakistan Customs Peshawar for organizing an impressive function in connection with international customs day.

The smartly turned out contingent presented a salute to Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Tiwana who also paid a visit to Yagdgar Shuhada at Customs House Peshawar where he laid a floral wreath.

Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Saeed Akram said that during the first half year of the current financial year, KP Customs Department has collected Rs21569 million of customs duty against a collection of Rs13,423 million during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. “This is 60per percent increase in revenue collection year over year.”

On the anti-smuggling side, he said that during the first half of the current financial year, KP Customs seized worth Rs5, 358 million as against seizure of Rs2, 174 made in the corresponding period of the last financial year, which is 146 percent more than the seizures of the last year. He said Pakistan Customs has embarked on a significant modernization drive, prioritizing the digitization of operational processes and investing in workforce development.

He said 30 jawans and officers of Pakistan Customs Department KP laid down lives in line of duty. Earlier, in his welcome address, Collector Customs Peshawar, Khwaja Khurram appraised today’s event and achievements. Later, Chairman FBR Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana presented commendation certificates to the officers and officials of collectorate of customs enforcement Peshawar and DI Khan, directorate of intelligence and investigation of customs department besides other relevant officials of the department. A souvenir was also presented to the Chairman FBR.