F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: With the increase in the severity of cold, the infection is becoming viral and so far 46 children have died of pneumonia in three major hospitals in City, hospital officials told media men here on Friday.

They officials said that Pneumonia is affecting children with low immunity and a total of 46 children died of pneumonia in three hospitals of the city including 20 patients each in Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching Hospitals while 6 in Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The hospital’s officials said that more than 700 children affected by pneumonia are being brought to OPD on a daily basis and the more than capacity children are being treated in Lady Reading Hospital. The officials also confirmed that most of the affected children belong to suburban areas.