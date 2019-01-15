FC arrests foreigner carrying suicide jackets

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that Frontier Corp (FC) Balochistan has arrested unregistered Afghan citizen carrying suicide jackets from Chaman, on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR release, Frontier Corp (FC) Balochistan and security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on a suspected terrorist hideout as part of the ongoing Radd ul Fassad.

FC also recovered prepared suicide jackets, improvised explosive device (IED) material and communication equipment.

Last week, at least two terrorists were also killed in Balochistan by the Pakistan army.