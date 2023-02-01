Feb 8 to be ‘day of mourning’ for political parties: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE (NNI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that February 8 will be the “day of mourning” for all the political parties.

Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, Haq said: “The three political parties and generals had remained in power for 75 years. Now a days, the country is facing situations of economic woes, injustice, violence, inflation, and the agricultural and industrial sectors’ downfall.”

“The rulers focus on increasing their bank balance and properties when they are in power,” he added.

He recalled, “I am ready for self-accountability. Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif should also be ready for self-accountability.” Haq urged the need to vote for his party during the general elections. Haq assailed the political opponents on Wednesday, asserting the rulers are carrying on the “legacy” of the East India Company.

Addressing the convention in Peshawar, Haq took a swipe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. ‘’The PPP had ruled the country for four terms.”

“The PML-N had come to power on a regular basis,” he added.

“Those who had put the burden of loans on the masses are now once again trying to impose themselves on the masses,” Haq said.