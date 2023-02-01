Nawaz Sharif to appear in IHC today

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave Lahore for Islamabad today morning. He will appear in the Islamabad High Court on Monday, where a two-member bench will hear his appeals in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will be accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also a

party leader.

After the court appearance, they are expected to stay in Murree for three to four days, where Nawaz Sharif will hold important meetings with the leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the

alliance parties.

Sources also said that Nawaz Sharif will meet with his legal team and consult on the announcement of the central parliamentary board of the party during the same week. His brother and former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to join him in Islamabad,

sources added.