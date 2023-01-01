FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz

LAHORE (Agencies): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday gave a clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the Rs16 billion money laundering case. Suleman, who returned to Pakistan earlier in December after four years of self-exile in London, was named in the corruption case registered with the FIA. His father PM Shehbaz, and brother Hamza Shahbaz had already been acquitted in the case.

A special court in Lahore granted interim bail to Suleman in the money laundering case on December 23, 2022 against bail bonds worth Rs100,000 after he filed a bail plea stating that the court needed to fulfil legal procedures before declaring him an absconder. Prior to his return to Pakistan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had restrained FIA from arresting him.

During today’s hearing at the special court (central), the investigation agency submitted a supplementary challan, stating Suleman and co-accused Tahir Naqvi were “not found guilty”. The court was hearing Suleman’s pre-arrest bail plea. However, during the hearing, advocate Amjad Parvez informed the court that Suleman and Naqvi wanted to withdraw their bail pleas submitted earlier.