“Films are not just stories; they are windows into the human experience” EDG DEMP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: To celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Directorate of Electronic Media Publications Karachi (DEMP Karachi) in collaboration of Quaid e Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) organized an Inter University Documentary Competition on 21st December 2023 at Mazar e Quaid Karachi.

The event started with offering prayer and laying floral wreath at Mazar e Quaid by Chief Guest Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Mr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, Executive Director General DEMP Mr. Arshad Muneer, Resident Engineer QMMB Mr. Abdul Aleem Shaikh and Secretary Mr. Munawar Ali Mahesar.

Mr. Abdul Aleem Shaikh, Resident Engineer QMMB, termed the event an opportunity for the film makers and inaugurated the session which was succeeded by screening of documentaries submitted by students of Greenwich University, University of Karachi, Sindh Madarsatul Islam University and Iqra University.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sateesh Anand, a veteran filmmaker and a Judge in the competition, appreciated students for showing solidarity and positive image of Pakistan. Commenting on the subject, Ms. Misbah Khalid, a veteran media personality and a Judge in the competition, lauded the efforts of the young filmmakers and advised them in bringing truth front through their lenses.

Exective Director General DEMP Mr. Arshad Muneer lauded the efforts of the participants and organizers and termed such activities vital in showcasing the image of the countries. He said, “These are not stories but windows to the society”. “These films has power to touch hearts and change perspectives”, he added further. While Speaking to the audience, Mr. Junaid Ali Shah deplored and said, “We have forgotten our history, culture, heroes and we don’t narrate their stories anymore, therefore, there is a dire need to narrate stories of our heroes through documentaries ”.

In connection to this, he briefed the audience about his Ministry’s pledge to make documentaries on the heritage sites and an online archives portal. Moreover, he announced that his ministry is going to present Sindh Awards to the heroes of the province, and arranging Sindh Games which was discontinued.

In the conclusion, documentaries Ittehad e Pakistan (University of Karachi), Imperfect (Iqra University), MMA in Pakistan (SMIU) were declared 1st, 2nd and third respectively. Winners were presented prizes and all participants were presented certificates of appreciation. While the guests were presented mementos and souvenirs by the organizer.