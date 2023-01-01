F.P. Report

KARACHI: The first phase of Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Sindh has started in Karachi. Registration of more than ten thousand young cricketers for Zalmi Talent Hunt Sindh.

A large number of young cricketers reached Rashid Latif Academy on the first day of trials Peshawar Zalmi president and legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, director of cricket Muhammad Akram, Kamran Akmal took the trials. Former captain Rashid Latif, Test cricketer Asim Kamal, Shadab Kabir were also present on the occasion of the trials.

Peshawar Zalmi President Inzamam ul Haq said that in the past, Karachi has given legendary cricketers, especially batsmen and wicketkeepers to Pakistan Cricket, & now Zalmi will try to give opportunities to the talented cricketers of Karachi and Sindh through Zalmi Talent Hunt, Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Muhammad Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi will do their best to find new talent and give opportunities to young cricketers. Cricketers from Interior Sindh & other cities of Sindh will be appear in Trials on Saturday. Matches between shortlisted cricketers will be held on Sunday.