Mayor Karachi calls for ample arrangements for monsoon rains

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed elected representatives of the local government that during the monsoon rains, arrangements should be made for sanitation, drainage and disinfectant spray in all districts of Karachi. He said this while presiding over a meeting with the chairman and elected representatives of Malir, Gadap and Lyari towns in his office here.

He said that mud and garbage should be cleaned from the National Highway and availability of sanitary workers and better working relationship with the town administration should be ensured. Machinery required for municipal services should be transferred without delay and staff posted in different areas to monitor roads, streets and other places and respond immediately in case of any complaint, he added.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, General Secretary of PPP South District Karamullah Waqasi, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Chairman Malir Town Jan Muhammad Baloch, Chairman Gadap Town Tariq Baloch, Vice Chairman Malir Town Syed Muzmmil Shah, Chairman Lyari Town and other elected representatives were also present. During the meeting, the sanitation situation in the areas located within the boundaries of different towns was reviewed in detail and various suggestions were made to improve it.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that steps will be taken to supply machinery required for sanitation and disinfectant spray according to the needs of the town administration. He said that the solid waste management board is responsible for picking up the waste and transporting it to the landfill sites, so the town administration should make a strategy in collaboration with the solid waste management board to keep all the areas within the town’s boundaries clean. In places where there is a complaint of unavailability of dust bin, the relevant organization should be informed immediately, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the local bodies provide basic services to the citizens at the grassroots level and the citizens of Karachi have trusted the local representatives belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party and we will fulfill their expectations. He said that his doors and the doors of Deputy Mayor of Karachi are always open to the chairmen and other elected representatives of all the towns, so wherever there is any obstacle, they should be informed immediately so that relief can be provided to the people by taking steps as soon as possible. (APP)