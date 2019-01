F.P. Report

LORALAI: At least five people were reportedly injured in a firing incident at DIG Office in Loralai on Tuesday.

According to local news channel report, a blast followed the firing which left five people injured, the TV quoted police as saying.

Police reinforcement has been called in after the incident in Loralai which the Division Headquarter of Zhob Division in Balochistan’s northeast.

This is a developing story