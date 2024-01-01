Five US Marines Missing After Helicopter Crash

LAS VEGAS (KIDataApp): Five US Marines are currently missing after their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed in the snow-covered mountains of California, about 45 miles off course from its intended destination. The fate of the Marines aboard remains uncertain as search and rescue efforts persist in the challenging wintry conditions. The troops, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, were en route from Las Vegas to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego for a routine training flight when the incident occurred. Despite the efforts of fire crews who located the downed aircraft in Pine Valley after an extensive search near Lake Morena, heavy snowfall continues to impede search operations, requiring coordination among various agencies, including the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with military operations, particularly in harsh and unforgiving environments.