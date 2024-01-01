CENTCOM Strikes Thwart Red Sea Threats

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: In a bid to safeguard the interests of U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels navigating the Red Sea, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces executed self-defense strikes against Houthi mobile anti-ship and land attack cruise missiles in Yemen-controlled areas on February 7. The strikes, conducted at approximately 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) respectively, targeted two anti-ship cruise missiles and one land attack cruise missile, thwarting their imminent launch against vessels in the region. By swiftly neutralizing these threats, CENTCOM aims to uphold freedom of navigation and bolster the safety and security of international waters for maritime commerce.