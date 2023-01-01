FM Bilawal reaches Jordan to attend royal wedding

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has been invited by Jordan’s royal family to attend a wedding function, reached Amman on Thursday morning.

On June 5, the foreign minister will head to Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

According to the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Bilawal will visit the country on the invitation extended by his counterpart from Iraq.

He elaborated that besides meeting his counterpart, the FM would also hold meetings with other government officials.

Besides that, he went on to say, during his stay in Iraq, Bilawal would also pay his respects at shrines of saints.

The spokesman said that apart from FO officials, several PPP leaders would also accompany the foreign minister to Iraq.