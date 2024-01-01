Sharjeel reacted to the statement of PTI leaders

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has reacted to the statement of PTI leaders regarding the occupation of Islamabad and talks with institutions, noting that PTI is simultaneously running a campaign against the institutions while imploring on the other hand.

He said that the Chief Minister of PTI is threatening to invade Islamabad like terrorists. The threat of occupying Islamabad proves that the ambitions of the Chief Minister of PTI are terrorist in nature.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that PTI members have a history of engaging in terrorism on social media, and now they are discussing terrorism in the capital city.

He said that PTI is making requests for deals rather than negotiations, but the institutions are not prepared. Suffering from internal factionalism, each faction within PTI has its own narrative.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that For the past year and a half, every faction within PTI has been making requests for a deal. It’s contradictory that those campaigning against the institutions are now discussing negotiations with them.

He said that PTI initially campaigned against the institutions and is now attempting to politicize them, as evidenced by Shehryar Afridi’s statement. This strategy aims to deceive the public and incite conflict with the institutions. Khan’s party is actively undermining crucial national institutions.