FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS : Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has underscored the need for impactful international collaboration to create effective regulatory structures to tackle migrants smuggling while incentivizing legal means for human mobility.

He expressed these views while addressing the International Conference on Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling in Brussels.

The Foreign Minister was on a two-day visit to Brussels, Belgium, at the invitation of the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson.

Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized the need for legal pathways for migration to curb irregular migration and migrant smuggling. He also highlighted the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to curb irregular migration.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Foreign Minister held meetings with senior European Union’s officials and members of the European Parliament.

In his meeting with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, the Foreign Minister welcomed the progress under the recently launched Migration and Mobility Dialogue, including opening of legal pathways for migration and operationalization of Talent Partnership.

He also held meeting with Vice President of the European Parliament and the Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Scheme, Heidi Hautala, Chairperson of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, David Macalister, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpalinen.

Terming GSP Plus as a template for mutually beneficial economic cooperation, the Foreign Minister expressed the hope that the scheme would continue to support developing economies without adding excessive conditionalities.

Regional developments in the Middle East and South Asia, including the situation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed in these meetings.

Jalil Abbas Jilani underlined that the recent developments in the Middle East have shown that long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester.