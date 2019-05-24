FM Qureshi, Javad Zarif discuss bilateral relations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday discussed bilateral relation and peace in the region.

According to Radio Pakistan report, FM Qureshi said that tension in the region is not in the favor of any country.

Qureshi said “Islamabad will continue its re-conciliatory efforts for enduring peace, stability and reducing tension in the region”, he said while speaking at the delegation level talks between Pakistan and Iran in the federal capital.

The Pakistan delegation was led by the foreign minister, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Qureshi maintained that Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding issues through diplomatic engagement. He said all the stakeholders need to demonstrate patience and tolerance.

On the occasion, Mr Zarif said Iran gives value to Pakistan’s efforts for establishing peace in the region.

Expressing satisfaction over implementation on the decisions made during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Iran the two sides agreed to continue cooperation on bilateral matters.

The Iranian visiting dignitary has arrived in Pakistan on a two days official visit, last night.

According to the diplomatic sources, Mr Zarif will also hold meetings with PM Imran Khan, Army Chief General Bajwa to discuss on affairs pertaining to mutual interest.

Back in the month of December, last year, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Tehran, had met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.