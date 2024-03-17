FM, UK’s Ministers of State discuss steps for further deepening of relations

F.P. Report

LONDON: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with the UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Tariq Ahmad, and with the Minister of State for Development, Andrew Mitchell in London today.

During the meetings, steps for further deepening of relations including leveraging the untapped potential of the British Pakistani diaspora to further expand trade and investment opportunities came under discussion.

In response to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s call for early resumption of PIA flights to the UK, the UK side assured that it was working closely with Pakistan at the technical level to support resumption of flights at the earliest possible.

The Foreign Minister assured the UK side that all technical issues on Pakistan’s side would be resolved at the earliest, enabling PIA to resume flights to the UK.

UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Ahmad felicitated Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on assuming the position of Foreign Minister, and expressed the desire to work closely with the new government going forward.

Minister of State for South Asia Andrew Mitchell thanked the Foreign Minister for Pakistan’s continued support on resettlement of Afghan nationals.