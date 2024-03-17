Trump reaches semi-finals at World Open in China

SHANGRAO (Agencies): Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Ding Junhui and Jackson Page each won their quarter-final at the World Open in China.

Trump reeled off three frames in a row to secure a 5-2 victory against Kyren Wilson and will play Page, who beat Elliot Slessor 5-2, in the semi-finals.

Ding knocked in breaks of 135 and 102 in a 5-0 win against Hossein Vafaei, who had knocked out Ronnie O’Sullivan. He will play Robertson, who beat Barry Hawkins 5-2 in Yushan.

Trump, the world number two, won the tournament last time it was held in 2019 and will hope to defend that title following its return to the tour after a four-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic.

The 34-year-old is also aiming for his fifth title of the season before the World Championships start next month in Sheffield.