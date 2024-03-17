Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Kandahar on 21 March 2024 and resulted in the loss of valuable lives and injuries to many others.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said, “the Government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured.”

“ Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a shared concern that both countries need to address through collective efforts,” it added.