FO welcomes OIC’s joint communique on Palestine issue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomes the joint communique released by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after its extraordinary open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee on Palestine held in Jeddah.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, while replying to a question, said: “The meeting reflects the consensus of the OIC countries and it has called for immediate cession of the hostilities, lifting siege and opening humanitarian corridors for the people of Gaza”.

Replying to another question, she stated we are naturally disappointed with the results of the debate at the United Nations Security Council.

We believe that the UN Security Council should play its designated role in bringing an immediate end to the ongoing situation and bombardment in Gaza and continuing blockade that is creating a humanitarian catastrophe for the Palestinian people, added the spokesperson.

Answering yet another question, Mumtaz Zahra continued to say that Pakistan also welcomes all initiatives that tribute to ultimate objective of immediate ceasefire, lifting of blockade and provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We hope that the initiative of Turkiye and other countries will be discussed and debated and consensus would reach which would contribute to the ultimate outcome which we all desire.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch further said: “Pakistan is sending humanitarian assistance for our Palestinian brothers and sisters. A charted aircraft carrying 100 tons of humanitarian supplies including tents, blankets and essential medicines will depart from Islamabad to Egypt today from where these assistance will be transferred to people of Gaza”.

Pakistan’s position is clear that we do not believe in escalation in Gaza, she said, adding that we believe that the international community needs to work together to ensure that peace prevails and ceasefire is obtained and the humanitarian assistance is allowed to go into Gaza, she added.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said it is responsibility of India, as the host of International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, to provide a safe and conductive environment to the teams which are participating in the World Cup including the Pakistani Cricket team.

She said keeping our concerns with regard to recent developments, we also believe that it is also responsibility of ICC to ensure that India complies its obligations as host of the World Cup.