FM Jilani arrives in China from Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

BEIJING: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has embarked on a significant journey, traveling from Saudi Arabia to China after participating in the OIC meeting held in Jeddah.

This diplomatic mission is part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to bolster international relations and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Jalil Abbas Jilani’s pivotal role will be evident as he assists Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar during a crucial meeting with the Chinese President, scheduled for later today.

In this high-level discussion, the focus will primarily be on the comprehensive review of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Key topics on the agenda include discussions about the development of special economic zones, the strategic relocation of industries from China to Pakistan, and the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity to address the concerning issue of Israeli actions against Palestinians, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

Following the significant meeting with the Chinese President, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar will proceed to Xinjiang, where he will have the honor of leading Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Aramchi.