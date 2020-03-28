Four doctors tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Four doctors working at private hospitals were tested positive for coronavirus in Karachi on Saturday.

The Aga Khan Hospital officials said three employees, including a surgeon and a radiologist, were infected by the virus, after which all the patients had been barred from entering the premises. Similarly, the Liaquat National Hospital said one its doctors from the Radiology Department was tested positive.

The patient, who had attended a Tableeghi Jamaat gathering, was currently in isolation at his home, it added.

Earlier on Friday, two doctors, one male and the other female, were tested positive in Dera Ghazi Khan, who were working at a quarantine centre.

Punjab Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman said Dr Osama and Dr Saba were out of danger and being kept in isolation.