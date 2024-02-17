Gandapur promises development, justice in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominee for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur promised to put the province on the path of development.

Addressing the party’s protest demonstration against the alleged rigging, Ali Amin Gandapur said that justice would also prevail in the province, if elected as the chief minister. He said that as per Forms 45, the PTI-backed independent candidates won the majority of seats across the country.

“The ECP should declare the party’s candidates winners from the constituencies where they lost after massive rigging,” he said, The PTI leader said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatta confessed to rigging the elections. “The confession of Commissioner Rawalpindi is tantamount to the fact that the nation has woken up,” he added.