PTI’s countrywide protest against electoral rigging

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday held protests across the country against what it called poll rigging.

In Lahore, the police arrested and then released PTI leader Salman Akram Raja. A rally was taken out from F-9 Park Islamabad. PTI workers also protested at Ghantaghar (clock tower) Chowk in Faisalabad. PTI workers gathered in the park in front of National Press Club Islamabad. Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Shehryar Riaz and others also participated.

Protestors raised slogans while capital police did not arrest anyone during the protest. It is noted that the police sent back the van and water cannon. However, Safe City and CCTV cameras monitored the protest.

In Karachi, PTI workers protested outside the Election Commission office, slogans were raised against the ECP. In Gujranwala, PTI protested in different areas against the rigging. Roads were blocked due to the protest.

In Arifwala and Chiniot PTI workers raised the party flag and protested against the Election Commission and the caretaker government. A protest rally was held in Sialkot under the leadership of NA-71 candidate Rehana Dar who lost the election. Rehana Dar said that Commissioner Rawalpindi spoke the truth. In Peshawar, PTI held a protest. Different leaders participated in the meeting.

A protest demonstration was also held in front of the Quetta Press Club against the alleged rigging of the elections by the PTI. Workers raised slogans against ECP. The PTI workers protested in front of the Swat Press Club against the alleged election rigging. MPA Akhtar Khan on the occasion said that they won 180 seats in the National Assembly.

A protest was held at Dir Bala against election rigging, and a protest was held at Farid Gate Chowk in Bahawalpur, where a heavy police force was also present. PTI workers protested at MA Jinnah Road in Okara. In Hyderabad, the PTI protested outside the press club. MQM London workers also raised slogans in the protest while police detained two workers.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced the locations in Punjab for its protest against alleged rigging in the general elections.

In a post on X on Saturday, the PTI said the protests would be held at F9 Park in the Rawalpindi district, outside the ECP office in Jhelum, outside the press club in Chakwal and at Attock’s Fawara Chowk. Other locations include the district commissioner’s office in Khushab, Sargodha’s Qainchi Mor, Mianwali’s Rokhri Mor and Zame Wala Tehsil in Bhakkar.

On Friday, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that his party does not accept the February 8 polls and called for countrywide protests. “There should be stability in the country after elections,” he told reporters in Islamabad. “Instability is increasing in the country after elections.” He was speaking to journalists after meeting Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch. Qaiser demanded the right of free and fair elections. “We don’t accept elections and we will protest across the country tomorrow. Baloch stated that the party would decide in its majlis-e-shoora meeting.