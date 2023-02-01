Gas theft crackdown: 109 connections disconnected

F.P. Report

Lahore: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 109 connections while imposing fine of Rs. 5.02 million and 673 under billing cases processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 14 connections on illegal use of gas, another 16 connections on the use of compressor and 462 under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs.2.11 million against gas theft and under billing cases.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team processed 41 under billing cases. The team also booked Rs.0.17 million against under billing cases.

The company disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas and 123 under billing cases have been processed in Multan and amount of Rs 0.21 Million have been booked against gas theft and under billing cases.

In Faisalabad, the regional team disconnected 03 connections on illegal use of gas and 15 under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs. 0.23 million against gas theft and under billing cases.

SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas, the team also booked Rs.0.42 million against gas theft.

In Peshawar, the Regional team disconnected 43 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. The team also booked Rs.1.23 million against gas theft.

In Sargodha, the regional team disconnected 01 connection on the use of compressor and 32 under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs. 0.06 million against under billing cases.

The regional team in Gujranwala, 01 connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas. The region also imposed fine of Rs.0.22 million against gas theft.

The company disconnected 07 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. The region also imposed fine of Rs.0.33 million against gas theft.

In Sahiwal, 02 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas. The region also imposed fine of Rs.0.01 million against gas theft.

In Sialkot, the regional team disconnected 03 connections on illegal use of gas.

In Gujrat, the regional team disconnected 05 connections on illegal use of gas. The region also imposed fine of Rs.0.03 million against gas theft.