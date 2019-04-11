Ghani visits Faryab to meet Flood victims

FARYAB (TOLO News): President Ashraf Ghani travelled to northern Faryab province on Thursday morning, Presidential Palace said, adding that “he will visit victims of the recent floods in the province”.

Ghani will also inaugurate work on construction of a cultural center, water system, a hospital and a mosque in the province, according to the Presidential Palace.

Ghani so far has had 70 travels to provinces and 74 trips outside the country and he also visited 36 times Afghanistan’s military corps.

The Presidential Palace said that Ghani meeting over 200 people on a daily basis and over 5,000 people monthly.