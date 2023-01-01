Ghor ‘Chehar Sadee’ airport ready for flights

KABUL (Agencies): The Country’s Ministry of Transport and Aviation informed saying that the “Chehar Sadee” airport of Ghor is ready for domestic flights.

The airport has been built by the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation in cooperation with “Pactec” organization, said the Ministry in a statement.

The airport official was inaugurated by local officials of the Ghor and representatives of the Pactec organization.

The Ministry termed the main purpose of the construction and operation of this airport addressing the urgent and emergency needs of the people of this province.