Iran deports more than 3000 Afghan refugees

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation of Afghanistan has announced that more than 3,000 Afghan refugees were deported from Iran through Islam Qala and Pule Abrishum borders to the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Refugee announced that 3123 Afghan migrants have been expelled from Iran on January 24th and 25th respectively. In the recent past in Iran, Afghan nationals have been detained and forcefully deported to Afghanistan.

Taliban officials have confirmed that returnees have entered Afghanistan through Herat and Nimruz provinces, and have called on Iranian officials to respect human rights and treat Afghan refugees with decency.

Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearing their survival and the dire economic situation that has already choked the county under the ruling regime. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, currently, more than four million Afghans reside in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries accused of violating human rights by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Since the overthrow of the previous regime in August 2021, thousands of Afghans fled the country fearing persecution and death at the hands of the Taliban.

Iran and Pakistan are the two neighboring countries of Afghanistan which saw waves of mass migration After the Taliban returned to power.

Turkey, Pakistan, and Iran are the three countries hosting millions of Afghan nationals for years.

However, all three countries have forcefully deported Afghan refugees on several occasions, prompting widespread condemnations from refugee advocacy organizations and groups.