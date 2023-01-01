Girls enrolment in seminaries up 50%

KABUL (TOLOnews): Instructors at seminaries say that the number of girls attending seminaries has recently increased by 50% as the schools for female students in grade 7-12 remain closed since the Islamic Emirate came to power.

According to officials, the numbers of students increased in the seminaries after the Islamic Emirate closed schools for female students.

“The number of students has increased. We are happy that we can at least provide them with this much service,” said Shabana, a university instructor.

“After the schools closed for girls, the number of female students surged up to 50 percent. There are no restrictions for the girls to study in the seminaries,” said Tariq, an instructor in a seminary.

TOLOnews interviewed some of the students who are attending the seminaries after their schools were closed.

Angila, who was in grade 6 of a medical faculty, is now studying at the seminary. “Education is compulsory for every Muslim, both men and women. The schools and universities should be reopened for the girls so that they can continue their education,” she said.

Meanwhile some of the students urged the interim government to reopen their schools. “School is a place where you learn science subjects, religious subjects and seminary is a place where you cannot study anything else but religious studies,” said Muqadas, a student.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the doors of the schools for the girls,” said Marriam, a student.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Karimullah Akhundzada, said that there are more than 14,000 seminaries across the country, where 330,000 students including boys and girls are studying. “In total, 14,000 seminaries have been registered within the education ministry,” he said.

Meanwhile, women’s rights activists criticized the Islamic Emirate’s dual policy towards men and women in Afghanistan, saying that the obstacles ahead of women should be removed.

“The Islamic Emirate should allow the women and girls to study modern education beside religious education. The doors of the schools and universities will be reopened,” said Suraya Paikan, a women’s rights activist.

This comes as more than 700-days have passed since the schools beyond grade six have been closed for the girls. It has also been more than 230 days since universities for female students have been shut.