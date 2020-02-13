Gold price sheds Rs 100, traded at Rs 90,350 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 90,350 as compared to Rs 90,450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 85 and was traded at Rs 77,461 against last closing of Rs 77,546.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold lost $4 and was traded at $ 1566 against $1570, Karachi Sarafa association reported.