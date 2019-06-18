‘GOT’ star Lena Headey reveals how she really felt about Cersei’s death

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Anyone who dipped into the Game of Thrones hashtag on Twitter during the final season — or read some of the reviews — will know that not everyone liked it.

Quite a few people really didn’t like it, in fact.

But what did the cast themselves think?

Speaking to The Guardian, Lena Headey — aka the ever-terrifying CerseiLannister — said she still hasn’t “sat down drunkly” with the creators. But she does admit to having a few gripes.

One of those, it seems, is her character’s demise.

“I will say I wanted a better death,” said Headey.

“Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted.”

In case you need a reminder, Cersei met her end somewhere beneath the Red Keep, buried below a mound of rubble alongside her twin brother.

Despite her disappointment, though, Headey is realistic.

“I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone,” she said. “No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Courtesy: (mashable.com)