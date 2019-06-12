Government trying to crush democratic voices: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the government trying to crush the democratic voices.

While democratic civilian leadership have been arrested banned organizations, good Taliban and minister who facilitated terrorist roam free. Clearly priority of the state is to crush democratic civilian voices while continuing to coddle & harbor terrorists & extremists.

