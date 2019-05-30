Government’s days are counted: Asif Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has on Thursday said the government’s days have been counted, and announced to launch a movement against it after Eid.

Talking to media outside an accountability court, Asif Ali Zardari said only one thing out of accountability and economy will sustain from now onwards.

On the other hand, the accountability court adjourned the case pertaining to fake bank accounts against the former president and his sister – Faryal Talpur – till June 14 without any hearing.

It has been learnt that the proceedings could not be conducted due to the absence of Judge Arshad Malik – who has flown to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The duty judge Muhammad Bashir marked attendance of all suspects and postponed the case.