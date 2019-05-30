PML-N ready to bring minus Imran formula after Eid: Marriyum

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday has said that her party is ready to bring minus Imran formula.

Talking to media, the PML-N leader said that ex-Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has directed to present this suggestion in All Party Conference (APC) after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The one who worked for the development of the country is in the jail, she added.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah said that those who will not participate in anti-government movement are not well wishers of the country.

He further claimed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was scandalized for not fulfilling ‘do more’ demand of the government.