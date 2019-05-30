493993_42237685

PML-N ready to bring minus Imran formula after Eid: Marriyum

The Frontier Post / May 30, 2019

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday has said that her party is ready to bring minus Imran formula.

Talking to media, the PML-N leader said that ex-Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has directed to present this suggestion in All Party Conference (APC) after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The one who worked for the development of the country is in the jail, she added.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah said that those who will not participate in anti-government movement are not well wishers of the country.

He further claimed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was scandalized for not fulfilling ‘do more’ demand of the government.

Posted in