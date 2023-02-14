Governor Punjab seeks legal advice on his consultative role

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over a consultative meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) team to discuss orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding his consultative role on elections in the province.

The meeting concluded that the consultative role of the Governor Punjab in announcing election schedule in Punjab by the ECP required legal opinion and the honorable court would be approached after consultation with legal experts.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman, ECP Secretary Umar Hamid Khan, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Barrister Nabil Awan, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab Umar Saeed, Special Secretary ECP ECP, Muhammad Arshad Khan Director General (Law) ECP, Syed Nadeem Haider Additional Director General ECP, Muhammad Nasir Khan Deputy Director (Coordination) ECP, Abdul Hameed Director and Huda Ali Gauhar Deputy Director ECP attended the consultative meeting.