Govt bound to meet ECP requirements: Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that the caretaker government was constitutionally bound to meet the financial, administrative and security requirements of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to the media outside the ECP, he said that God willing, the elections will be held in the country on Thursday, February 8, 2024. He said under the constitution, the ECP had the responsibility to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The caretaker government was constitutional and legal, Murtaza Solangi added and it stood behind the Election Commission. The minister said that security issues were real, and the government was aware of them and it will improve the security situation. To a question, he said only PTI can tell better about PTI-related matters. He said that there was no ban on raising questions in the country.

Govt resolute in commitment to combat terrorism on soil of Pakistan: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said that the government was resolute in its commitment to combat terrorism on the soil of this country.

He was delivering his speech as chief guest at the launching ceremony of the Annual Security Assessment Report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). “On behalf of the federal government, let me assure you that we are constantly working to address the issue of terrorism through various hard and soft measures”, he said.

He said that Pakistan had repeatedly asked interim Afghan government to address Pakistan’s counter-terrorism concerns, especially the space available to militant groups like TTP to operate in and from Afghanistan. “Pakistan expects a positive response from the Afghan government. Pakistan has also raised the issue of access to modern weapons in Afghanistan to these militant groups besides involvement of Afghan nationals in anti-state violence in Pakistan”, he said adding without addressing the issue of terrorism, both countries could not embark on the journey of economic growth and development.

Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that there would be no negotiations with armed terrorist groups. “There will be no talks with terrorists as long as they are armed and do not accept the constitution of Pakistan”, Murtaza Solangi said categorically. He said that JUI Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s visit to Afghanistan was unofficial.

In a statement, he said that before leaving for his visit, Fazl ur Rehman took a briefing from various institutions. “If any politician wants to play a constructive role for the improvement of relations between the two countries, we have no objection”, Murtaza Solangi said. The minister said that government will use the insights from this report to refine its strategies and ensure the safety and security of our citizens. He applauded the dedicated team of researchers at PICSS for its tireless efforts for producing a comprehensive and insightful security report.

“Your commitment to understanding and addressing complex security challenges is commendable, and your work forms the backbone of informed policy decisions”, he maintained. The minister said that in today’s dynamic world, data-driven reports were the cornerstone of informed decision-making and PICSS had set an exemplary standard in this regard. He opined that such reports not only provide a comprehensive understanding of the security landscape but also serve as a roadmap for policymakers. The invaluable insights derived from data are crucial for developing effective strategies to safeguard our nation.

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) is not a new name in media and it is quite encouraging to note today that it is equally popular among the diplomatic community. The minister said that PICSS made valuable contributions for society by conducting various research studies. He said that PICSS’s country-wide campaign “Pakistaniat” to engage youth has touched his heart as this was an excellent approach to safeguard our youth from falling prey to extremist ideologies.

He said, he was glad to note that PICSS applied data driven approach and provides objective analysis of security and conflict-related developments in Pakistan and the immediate neighbourhood. The minister said, he was also happy to note that PICSS had developed a database of anti-state violence in Pakistan since 2001 and now has expanded it to the whole of South Asia including Afghanistan.

This can be beneficial for researchers to conduct research on various issues of militancy besides allowing PICSS researchers to conduct research and prepare weekly, monthly and annual reports like the one being formally launched today. Stressing the need for a more robust engagement between governments and think tanks, he said that such events underscore the importance of fostering collaborative environments.

“It is through such partnerships that we can bridge the gap between theory and practical, implementable solutions.” The minister said that PICSS Annual Security Assessment Report 2023 was an outcome of thorough research which presented data in a very easy-to-understand format. Emphasizing the pivotal role media organizations play in shaping public opinion and awareness, Solangi said that building strong liaisons between media and think tanks, like PICSS was crucial. Such partnerships will provide the media with a deeper understanding of the intricacies of the security landscape, enabling them to disseminate accurate and well-informed news, he opined.

He said PICSS self-sustaining financial model to generate funds for its operations was a role model for other institutes and think tanks as this provided enough space to operate independently and without any influence. Think tanks should be independent from any influence to conduct unbiased research and analyses for greater good of the society, he said and added that he was confident that think tanks like PICSS will continue to provide research-based advice for the policy makers to deal with various conflict and security related issues that plague our country and society.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said that major political parties would have to give vision for the economic future of the country.

Delivering his speech at the seminar on “Pakistan Elections 2024: Economic Reforms Agenda of Political Parties”, hosted by Press Information Department here, he said, “Political parties should give a vision for the betterment of the country.” The minister said emphatically that improvement of the economy and economics was the need of the hour.

Stressing the need to discuss the country’s issues openly, he said that everyone should agree on the economic direction of the country. There was no ban on politics, but there should be no politics on the future of the country, Murtaza Solangi maintained. The minister opined that politics was the concentration of economy and economic interests. “Our main issues are education, health, gender equality,” Murtaza Solangi remarked.