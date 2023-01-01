Govt deny provision of funds: ECP informs PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has adjourned hearing in petitions seeking holding of election within 90 days till tomorrow (on Wednesday) filed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday.

During hearing Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed, Imran Khan lawyer Qazi Muhammad Anwar, counsel for PTI’s members Shumail Ahmad Butt and Moazzam Butt Advocates While Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer Mohsin Kamran appeared before court.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amir Javeed presented a notification before the court and said that a cabinet meeting has been called on Tuesday that would review the conduct of election on provincial assembly seats. He informed the court that during Tuesday’s meeting, the cabinet would take some important decisions and the situation would be made clear.

Advocate General urged the court that till the outcome of the cabinet meeting, the hearing may be postponed. The Advocate General further informed the court that Governor Hajji Ghulam Ali has submitted his written response in this regard. In Tuesday’s meeting, the AG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said all the stakeholders would be invited to take their point of view on the election.

However, PTI’s counsel Shumail Ahmad Butt Advocate argued that Constitution didn’t provide opportunities to Governor for consultation but placing responsibility for scheduling elections within 90 days. Justice Arshad Ali observed that federal government may act accordingly in provision of security due to deteriorating conditions of law and order situations. He inquired from PTI’s counsel that President can may play role to bring together all stakeholders in such circumstances?

PTI’s counsel Shumail Butt advocate argued ECP has turndown President of Pakistan letter in this regard and demanding Rs60 billion for holding elections. He argued that during 2018 election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police standing personnel was 75 thousand which now increased up-to one lakh and 30 thousand and ECP claims shortage of security personnel.

PHC has inquired from ECP’s lawyer Mohsin Kamran regarding denial from provision of fund to the commission. ECP lawyer informed that government has denied from provision of funds and security agencies from provision of security. Justice Ishtiaq remarked that the security agencies and all other departments concerned were bound to cooperate with the Election Commission in holding free and fair elections on provincial assembly seats. The divisional of PHC comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibraim and Justice Syed Arshad Ali adjourned the hearing till tomorrow 22nd February (Wednesday).