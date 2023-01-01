Jail filling movement of PTI should start from seniors: Memon

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while commenting on PTI’s Jail filling movement, has said: every good work starts with the elders and seniors , and added President Arif Alvi should present himself for arrest first in the jail filling movement. He expressed these views while answering the questions of journalists on Jail filling movement of PTI at a press conference held at Sindh Archives on Monday.

He said that President’s House is being used and President Arif Alvi is working as a member of PTI’s Tiger Force.He said that President Arif Alvi pardoned the capital sentences of terrorists involved in serious crimes by using his presidential powers. The provincial minister said that every sane person could guess the consequences when terrorists were released in that way. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that President Arif Alvi’s son is involved in the campaign against the country on social media.

He said that Imran Khan has become a blue eyed who being facilitate unprecedentedly. Even dons could not get this kind of favours through out the world. He added that courts are waiting for Imran Khan for appearance. The provincial minister asked who paved the way for terrorists to operate in the country. Which government had released them? He said that who was in power in Khyber pakhtoonkhaw when the Army Public School tragedy happened. He remarked who was in power when terrorists beating drums had attacked Bannu Jail and freed their accomplices involved in serious crimes.

The Sindh government has decided to launch massive action against the unregistered, applied for registration, vehicle with out number plates, fake number plates , tinted glass vehicles and vehicles running on open letters and owners of such vehicles have been given a week’s time, other wise from February 28, all such vehicles will be confiscated. Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Chief Minister Sindh’s Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced following the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sindh.

The minister said that this non-stop campaign will be started after a week and nobody will be given any relaxation . He said that no showroom owner have authority to sale any unregistered vehicle. Whoever sells an unregistered vehicle and if such vehicle is used in any crime, the showroom owner will also be held liable for the crime. He said that after the attack on the Karachi Police Office on Friday, the Sindh government has taken important decisions and it has been decided to make SOPs for tackling such emergency situation in future. He said that such emergency situation, the traffic will be managed in that area. The traffic police will play its role in this, but the public and all other stakeholders are also requested to cooperate fully in this regard. He said that in such a situation, the public will be informed through broadcasting organizations, FM radio and social media, to keep their vehicles in one lane and one lane to be completely kept empty and open for police, law enforcement agencies, ambulances, fire brigades and other related agencies to reach the scene.He said that as soon as the incident happened on Friday, the ambulance service of private welfare organizations parked their vehicles in front. He said that we appreciate their spirit . But if 10 vehicles are required while 100 of vehicles are moved ahead. It will block the way and create difficulty for police and law enforcement agencies to proceed and perform their work. He said that now the SOP has been made that after consulting the Deputy Commissioner and SSP of relevant area, the vehicles will be allowed to go ahead in such a situation. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Chief Secretary Sindh will convene a meeting with all private ambulance organizations in this regard. He said that media vehicles also reached the spot to air breaking news. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that breaking news is not important in such a situation. He pointed out that some channels aired that ten terrorists are inside the compound which diverted the attention of police and security agencies. He said that on such an occasion the media needs to work with more responsibly and attentively and should proceed with consultation of administration. In this regard, he said that PEMRA will also be consulted. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that after one week no one will be allowed to display weapons, those displaying weapons will be arrested and FIR will be registered against them. He said that no one will be spared in the campaign no matter how influential he is. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that no concession will be given to government ministers, advisors, members of assemblies and opposition party members. He clarified that only police, rangers and other law enforcement personnel will be allowed to carry weapons in uniform, no official without uniform will be allowed to carry weapons. He said that even gaurds of private security agency will not have the authority to display weapons in uniform. If a person is found to be involved in the display of weapons, he will face the law. He said that the media should support the government in this campaign and if anyone displays weapons anywhere, it should be pointed out. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that citizens should keep an eye in their neighborhoods and report suspicious activities to Helpline 15. He said that if someone is renting a house, shop and car, he should share the information with area police station which mandatory for everyone under law.

The provincial minister said that private vehicles resembling police and security agencies will also be confiscated. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all these laws are already in enforcement, they will be strictly implemented. Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that constitution is a social contract between the state and the people.

Like the government, the people also have the responsibility to play their role in implementing them. He said that all these laws exist, they are not implemented. He said that the government faced lots of hindrances in reaponding to Friday terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office. He added that Rapid response is required in such an emergency situation. He said that the first injured in this incident was a volunteer of a welfare organization who was rushed to the hospital. He said that no one should come forward in such a situation without the permission of district administration so that the security agencies can work in better way. He said that during the operation against the terrorists, it was being told on the TV channels that the snipers had reached the perticular building and this information could be misused by the terrorist. The facilitator of terrorists who are sitting far away can give these messages to terrorists through mobile phones.