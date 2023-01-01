Govt determined to take country out of economic crisis: Dr Shamshad

KARACHI (NNI): Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Shamshad Akhtar says the caretaker government is determined to take the country out of the economic crisis.

This she said while talking to Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House in Karachi this morning.

Shamshad Akhtar said remissions are offered to the investors to increase investment in the country.

The Sindh Governor said on the occasion lauded the steps being taken by the government for the deal with economic challenges confronted to the nation.