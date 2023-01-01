Govt permits FIA to arrest ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin: Rana Sanaullah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday said that the government had allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the former finance minister Shaukat Tarin for his involvement in derailing the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that an inquiry was completed against Shaukat Tarin and the permission of arrest was granted, on the request of FIA, as no one could dare to repeat the act in the future. He said that PTI chief Imran Khan instigated a person like Shaukat Tarin.

He stated this while addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting on ‘Security of Foreigners’, attended among others by the Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Ghulam Nabi Memon at Sindh Chief Secretary’s office. The Interior Minister said that the Prime Minister Mian Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif had chaired a meeting two days ago on the security and those who were working on the projects for the development of the country.

He said that the country would be on the path to development and prosperity after the completion of the projects. While condemning a recent statement of PTI chief, he said that the country would be stronger and stable. He said that Imran Khan had reached Islamabad on May 25 with armed men to control capital but the people rejected him and did not travel with him to Islamabad.

The Interior Minister said this man (Imran Khan) was a political terrorist. He further said that Pakistan would be saved from terrorists and political terrorist. Condemning the Peshawar police line blast, he said that no doubt a new spate of terrorism had emerged.

Replying to a question on talks with proscribed terrorist outfits, he said that there was no sign of talks with them in view of the unsuccessful talks in the past. Answering a question on elections, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) was ready for the elections whether they were held in April or October, but it’s the responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold them in 90 days as per the orders of High Court.

He elaborated that the challenges of re-emerging terrorism and economy should be reviewed before any decision. The Interior Minister, replying to a question regarding allegations of thief against each other by PML-N and PPP in the past, he said that now they had come to know that the real thief was Imran Khan. He said that Farha Gogi looted Punjab and transferred Rs12 billon to a foreign country.

Replying to question on the arrest of former interior minister Shaikh Rasheed, he said that he was apprehended as he (Shaikh Rasheed) could not prove his allegations against a big political party leader. Replying to another question on increasing street crime in Karachi, he said that the IGP Sindh and Additional IGP Karachi had chalked out a plan to control it.