Govt preparing to introduce local bodies system in tribal districts

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Provincial government has started preparations for introducing local body system in tribal districts. Government will appoint 120 municipal ambassadors.

According to details, the Municipal Ambassador project has been launched in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create awareness about local body system and ensure residents participation. 120 ambassadors will run a special awareness campaign in their tribal areas.

At the inaugural ceremony of the project, provincial minister Kamran Bangash said that the ambassadors will send a message of hope and peace to the newly integrated districts and local government while also inform the public about integration of tribal areas and other issues.

The newly appointed ambassadors said that they will carry out their duties related to the local election and local government system in their areas with full responsibility. Deployment of the municipal ambassadors will also improve the turnout rate in the tribal districts during the upcoming elections.