Govt to enhance standard of medical education

ISLAMABAD (APP): The quality of medical and dental education will be enhanced at par with international standards, considering local needs and ground realities.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Medical Education and Patient Care and Minister of State Prof. Dr. Aamir Bilal said that while chairing a high-level meeting at Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) head office for the promotion of medical education and quality health care in the country.

He said there will be no compromise on the minimum standards and

quality. The minister said that PMDC has a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and standardization of medical and dental education, professional practice, and ethical standards in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Medical Education and Patient Care and Minister of State Prof. Dr. Aamir Bilal said that all necessary steps will be taken to revise existing rules and regulations of PMDC including the syllabus for MDCAT, curriculum for undergraduate medical dental education, and accreditation standards for the accreditation of medical and dental institutes.

He emphasized that it will be ensured to standardize the MDCAT, NRE and NEB exams to stringent quality assessments, updated curricula, and modern teaching methodologies to produce competent and globally competitive healthcare professionals which are safe for society.

The meeting was attended by PMDC council members, the Federal Special Secretary for Health, President CPSP, members of the task force and sub-committees, nominee of HEC, nominees of the provincial health departments, present and former vice-chancellors, deans, experts in the field, representatives of nursing council from across the country.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj President of PMDC.