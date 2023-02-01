Hamas exposes hypocrisy of Western govt : Naeem

KARACHI (NNI): Thousands of youth on bikes took out a rally from the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Teen-Talwar in Clifton area, here on Sunday, to express camaraderie with the people of Gaza.

The rally was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Youth. The participants were carrying Palestinian flags and placards. They also chanted slogans in the favor of Hamas and against Israel and her allies.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman while addressing the participants of the rally, said that Hamas — the governing authority of Gaza — has divided the world into two parts; the people of conscience and hypocrite governments. The people of conscience are on the same page from Pakistan to the United States as millions of people have demonstrated on Sunday in the US against Israel and in the favor of Hamas, he said.

He shed light in detail on the role of the Muslim part of the globe in general and Pakistan in particular. Highlighting the hypocrisy of Muslim rulers, he said that except for a handful of Muslim majority countries, including Iran, Yemen, Hizbollah regime, Turkey and Qatar, the Muslim block in the world played a very shameful and nefarious role, despite having over 7.5 million strong armies, and other resources, including nukes.

Abu Obaida, Ismael Hania and other leaders of Hamas are heroes of the Muslim Umma, he said.

Talking about the role of Pakistan in the clash, he said that the civil and military leadership did nothing for Gaza except for the mere lip service.

On the other hand, the political leadership was favoring the two-state solution which was tantamount to betraying the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

There are no two states, there is only one state that is Palestine and Israel is nothing but a systematic occupation of the land of Palestine, he said.

The JI leader, who has been condemning Prime Minister Kakar over his two-state solution remarks, singled out Raza Rabbani and expressed his sorrow over Rabbani’s remarks in the senate and reminded him of his previous stance over Palestine.

Comparing Musharraf’s handing over Dr Aafia to the United States and Hamas’ conduct for freeing Palestinians from Israeli jails, he drew the attention of the rulers towards the difference in the conduct.

He demanded of the political leaders to declare their support to Hamas, otherwise he said, they would be siding with Israel and the United States.

On the occasion, he highlighted the sacrifices of the people in Gaza and urged the nation, particularly the youth to continue their support for Hamas and tell the political leaders, like Americans did, that they would have no support if they don’t support Hamas and condemn rival Israel.

JI leader Osama Razi, Abdul Razak Khilji and JI Youth Karachi President Hashim Yousaf Abdali also addressed the rally.