Govt well aware of people’s difficulties due to COVID19: Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar says the government is well aware of the difficulties being faced by people due to COVID-19 and lockdown.

He was addressing a news conference along with Chairman Utility Stores of Pakistan in Sialkot today (Sunday).

Usman Dar said provision of relief to poor segment of society is top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said all federal and provincial governments are on one page in combating COVID-19 and all decisions are being taken unanimously.

The Special Advisor said that implementation of precautionary measures is being ensured at Utility Stores while providing relief to the masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Board of Directors of Utility Stores Corporation Zulqarnain Ali Khan said on special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 4370 utility stores and 500 franchises across the country are providing food items including flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses.

He said government is offering billions of rupees subsidy on milk, tea, basin, spices, dates and beverages and so far four million consumers have benefited from it.