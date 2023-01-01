ATC extend judicial remand of top PTI leaders for 14 days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The judicial remand of the top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was extended Monday for 14 days in cases of arson and vandalism on May.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended the judicial remand of former health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for 14 days.

ATC admin judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the hearing and extended the judicial remand of the PTI leader for 14 days in four cases.

The cases were registered against her on charges of attack on Askari Tower in Lahore and setting fire to Shadman police station and a PML-N office in Model Town.

The ATC judge also extended the judicial remand of former Punjab governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema for 14 days.

The Punjab ex-governor had been arrested in the Jinnah House attack case registered at Sarwar Road police station.

The ATC also extended the judicial remand of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry for 14 days. Ejaz Chaudhry had been arrested in the case of vandalism and setting fire to Shadman police station.

The court also extended the judicial remand of PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed for the same period in the case of setting fire to Shadman police station and the vehicles of Gulberg police.

The court ordered to produce the PTI leaders again on August 21 next.

Similarly, the court extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah, daughter of a former finance minister, for 10 days in the case of arson and attack on Askari Tower in Lahore on May 9.

The court ordered to produce Khadija Shah again on August 17 next.