Govt working under integrated strategy to eradicate polio in Pakistan: Dr. Nadeem

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan says the government is working under an integrated strategy to eradicate polio in Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chairman Bill Gates on the occasion of COP-28 conference in Dubai.

Dr Nadeem Jan informed about the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is ensuring all the necessary measures to eradicate the polio virus.

The caretaker minister said that steps are being taken to ensure 100 percent vaccine access to children in Pakistan.

Bill Gates praised the health minister’s comprehensive plan.