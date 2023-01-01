7 killed, 18 injured in Kandhkot passenger vans-truck collision

F.P. Report

KANDHKOT : Seven people were killed and at least 18 injured in a collision between two passenger vans and a truck in Kandhkot city of Kashmore district in Sindh on Monday morning.

The accident took place near a cadet college on the Indus Highway.

As per rescue sources, the injured were shifted to a hospital and many of them were in critical condition.

An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Karampur, Kandhkot and Ghauspur.

Meanwhile, over in Faiz Ganj tehsil of Khairpur district in Sindh, three people were injured in an accident between two trucks and a wagon. The truck driver was among those injured.

Two of the injured were shifted to a hospital in Nawabshah in critical condition.

According to police, the accident occurred due to heavy fog.