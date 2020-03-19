Grocery, pharmacies stores to remain open 24 hours across Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In a wake of preventing the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Thursday has directed to open grocery stores and pharmacies for 24 hours across the province.

According to the notification, the authorities have barred employees and general masses from visiting the government offices.

The provincial government has also closed recreational places including Murree to contain the coronavirus whereas directives have also been dispatched to the cafes, shopping malls and restaurants to shut their shops at 10:00pm.

It is to be mentioned here that the notification was issued after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reported Pakistan’s first two deaths from the novel coronavirus, while 307 patients are infected with the disease across the country.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government has allocated funds worth Rs5 billion in order to curtail the risk of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

CM Buzdar went on to say that a center in Taftan will be established by the Punjab government, adding that the provincial government has been preparations to build 1,000-bed temporary field hospital.