Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Bahraini Crown Prince-Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama. The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire of at least six weeks in Gaza as part of an agreement to secure the release of hostages. Secretary Blinken pledged to continue close coordination with regional and international partners to promote calm during the holy month of Ramadan and prepare for the post-conflict phase. The Secretary and the Crown Prince also discussed the reckless and dangerous Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and reaffirmed their shared commitment to international law and freedom of navigation. Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s important contributions to maritime security and recognized how the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) has and will continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain.